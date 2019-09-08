ELENFELDT, Jo Ann (Miranda)

August 27, 2019; age 73 in Morgantown, WV after a long illness; daughter of the late Emmanuel and Grace (nee Camper). Beloved wife of the late Frederick Elenfeldt; loving mother of Eric Elenfeldt; proud grandmother of Eric, Jr. and Kathleen (Micah) Puscheck and great-grandmother of Rebecca Puscheck; dear sister of Carol (John) Dumbrosky, John (Robin) Miranda, the late Mark (Charline) Miranda, and the late Marcia Miranda; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received by the family on September 14th, 3:00 to 7:00 PM followed by services at 7:00 PM, at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda. The family requests that donations be made to Vanguard Christian Church. Jo Ann was a loving and caring mother, sister and friend. Jo Ann was a great cook and family matriarch. She retired as manager from Mighty Taco. She will be missed by all.