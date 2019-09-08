DRABEK, Joseph Edward

DRABEK - Joseph Edward September 29, 1967 - September 5, 2019. Passed away in his sleep on September 5, 2019, after a lengthy struggle with multiple sclerosis. Survived by daughters Maegan, Autumn and Emma, and their mother, Melissa. Grandfather to Rhiannon. He will be missed by parents Joseph and Dolores, brothers Ken and Dan (Cindy), many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Joe was a graduate of West Seneca West High School class of 1985 and a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the USS William H. Standley. He was diagnosed with MS in 2008 and was lovingly cared for at home in Colden by his Dad until 2017, when he moved to the Ellicott Center in Buffalo. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Ellicott Center for their care over the last few years. No services will be held. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to the National MS Society.