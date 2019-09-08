DOSTER, Clinton D. Jr.

DOSTER - Clinton D. Jr. Of Hamburg, NY, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Roseanna M. (Zeliff) Doster; dear father of Nicole Wysocki, Alex C. Doster (Nicole Bauder), Erik W. Doster, Rebecca M. Doster and the late Heath Doster (Gretchen Yaeger); also survived by five grandchildren and predeceased by one grandson; brother of Darlene (Robin) Laird, Carol (Douglas) Poling and the late John and Laura Doster; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com