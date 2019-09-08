DELLAMEA, A. Lance

DELLAMEA - A. Lance Of Getzville, NY, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Ann (Gaspar) DellaMea; dearest father of Marco V. and Nicholas A. DellaMea; son of the late Albert E. and M. Lucille DellaMea; son-in-law of Donald and Theresa Gaspar; brother of Louis (Debbie) DellaMea and Lenise (Craig) Sypult; brother-in-law of Stephen (Cheryl) Gaspar and Donna (James) Pachtler; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Cleveland, OH. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com