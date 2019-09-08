DeCOTA, Susan (Hockenberger)

Of Clarence Center, NY, August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen L. DeCota; dearest mother of Scott L. (Stephanie) and Shawn L. (Sarah) DeCota; also survived by seven grandchildren; daughter of the late Homer A. and Dorothy A. (nee Bayne) Hockenberger. No prior visitation. Private services. Mrs. DeCota was a teacher in the Kenmore Town of Tonawanda School District for 34 years. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com