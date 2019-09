DAVIS, Pearl A.

DAVIS - Pearl A. September 1, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 11 am - 12 Noon at New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer, 971 Jefferson Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home. Share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com