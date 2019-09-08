CRONE, Mary Jo (Rider)

September 5, 2019, at age 76. Beloved mother of Wendy (Richard) Buttermore and Sara (Kevin) Baumann; sister of Daniel Rider; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; predeceased by her parents Wesley and Mary Rider and brother James. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo.