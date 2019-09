CONNOLLY, James C. "Jim"

Of Clarence, entered into rest suddenly August 22, 2019. Dear brother of Jean (William) Coad, Peggy (Norman) Biekowski and the late Mary Ann (Jim) Damp. No prior visitation. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family.