CLABEAU - Bernice L. (nee Henfling)

September 5, 2019. Wife of the late Donald Clabeau; mother of Kathy and Kenneth Clabeau; grandmother of Andrea (Emmanuel) Perez and Brandon Laufer; great-grandmother of Amelia and Samuel Perez; sister of Ronald (Barbara) Henfling. Funeral Services private. Memorials to Make-A-Wish Foundation. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com