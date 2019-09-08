CARTENUTO, Katherine R. (Pajak)

September 7, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of Joseph P. Cartenuto; dearest mother of Joseph (Dawn) Cartenuto, Michael Cartenuto, Jill (Gerard) Piccolo, Mark (Wendy) Cartenuto, Patrick (Gina) Cartenuto and Heidi (Ben) Indelicato; also survived by 17 grandchildren and one late grandchild, Samuel and five great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Francis and Adele Pajak; sister of Dorothy (Francis) Niedzela, Helen Primo and the late David, late Rosalie Pajak; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga on Thursday at 10:30 AM and in St. Katharine Drexel Church at 11 AM. Family present on Wednesday from 1-4 and 6-8 PM.