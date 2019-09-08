BUNTE, Yolanda A. (Niedziela)

BUNTE - Yolanda A. (nee Niedziela)

Formerly of Hamburg, NY. Passed peacefully into eternal rest at her home in Mount Pleasant, SC on July 27, 2019 at age 89. Widow of William A. Bunte; dear mother of Cynthia (Howard) Manges of Kentucky, Denise (Mike) Bisnett of South Carolina and Bruce (Margie) Bunte of Kentucky; loving grandmother of Howard (Megan) Manges, Erin (Tim) Griffith, Rachael Bisnett (Josh Zvolanek), Michael (Brittany) Bisnett, Megan Bunte and Trevor Bunte; and great-grandmother of Adryanah, Austin, and Indryelle; cherished sister of Lucia Miller; sister-in-law Nancy Burke and many nieces and nephews. The family invites friends to assemble for a Memorial Mass at Our Mother of Good Counsel, South Park Ave., Blasdell NY on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Grandma Yo's name to the American Heart Assn of Western NY, 5488 Sheridan Dr., Suite 300, Williamsville, NY 14221.