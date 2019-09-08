BRENNAN, Robert E. "Bobby"

September 3, 2019. Cherished son of Linda and Robert Herrmann; loving brother of Amy (Willie Kirby) Giammona and Katie (Beau Bajjaly) Herrmann; beloved grandson of the late Robert and the late Ruth Shanahan, and Julia and the late Robert Herrmann; special uncle of Ally, Ava, and Peyton. Friends are invited to a visitation Monday, from 4-8 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, NY. Memorial Service Tuesday, 4 PM, at the Batavia City Church, 210 E. Main St., Batavia, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora or the SPCA serving Erie County. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com