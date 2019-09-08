BOHALL, Michael A.

BOHALL - Michael A. Age 60, of Holland, died August 31, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Frances Owens; his mom , Judy Bohall; children, Kristina (Derek) Campbell and Michael II (Shannon Schaub) Bohall; grandchildren, Gage, Bryar, Cameron, Cecilia, Callaghan, Creed; siblings, Steven (Brenda) Bohall, Ted (Tracy) Cassady, Sue (Daniel) Jaquish, Rhonda (Tom) Datzler, Daniel Owens, Deborah Owens, Mary Hargrave; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Bohall, Sr. and a brother, Nicholas Bohall, Jr. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Arcade Fire Hall, 145 North St., Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Arcade Fire Department. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com