BISHER, Priscilla M. (Heckman)

78, of Town of Tonawanda, Friday, September 6, 2019. Priscilla was born in North Tonawanda on September 13, 1940 to Jacob and Sylvia (Young) Heckman. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Bisher, who died in 1984. Priscilla is survived by her daughter Pamela (John) Fahy; grandmother of Jordan, McKayla, and Bevin; great-grandmother of Teagan. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment Bear Ridge Cemetery. Wattengel.com