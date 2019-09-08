BENO, Charlene R. (Benson)

Age 86, of Pendleton, unexpectedly passed away on September 2, 2019 at Buffalo General Hospital. Born in Erie, PA, she was a graduate of Theil College in Greenville, PA. It was there that she met the love of her life while in chapel, the late Harry H. Beno, who passed away in 2010. She was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church, and active in OPUS. She was a former member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. During her time at St. Matthew, she was an active member of the ladies guild. She loved gardening, and had a green thumb. Using her gifts, she grew plants for the ladies guild plant booth at the annual bazaar. She was a member of PEO sisters sorority. She also loved playing bridge. Beloved wife of the late Harry H. Beno; dear mother of Matthew Beno of Buffalo, NY, and Lisa (Brian) Stringer of Warren, OH; grandmother of six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; sister of Deanne (John) Levenberger; aunt to five nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at First Trinity Lutheran Church, on September 11, 2019, beginning at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the First Trinity Lutheran Church. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com