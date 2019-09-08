BARWELL, Sylvia J. (Kitson)

A Celebration of Life for Sylvia Kitson Barwell is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st at 10 am at Cleveland Drive Presbyterian Church, 735 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. She died on July 16, 2019 in Concord, NH, age 95. Wife of the late Charles A. Barwell, of Amherst; mother of Michael (Mary) Barwell, of Hopkinton, NH, and Kimberley (James) Leonardi, of Topsfield, MA; also survived by six grandchildren: Peter (Crystal) Barwell, John Barwell, Matthew (Denise Jewel) Barwell, Elizabeth (Richard) LaFlame, Clifford Leonardi and Gregory (Megan) Leonardi, and four great-grandchildren: Madelyn Barwell, Tristan and Elora LaFlame, and Torin Leonardi. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Charles and Sylvia Barwell Lay Leadership Fund at Cleveland Drive Presbyterian Church, where they were deacons, elders, teachers and leaders for many years.