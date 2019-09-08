BARROW - James At the age of 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 17, 2019, joining his father, John, and mother, Jane. He was born in Buffalo, NY, and was a graduate of Amherst High School. He played football and lacrosse while completing his undergraduate education at Alfred University, and graduated from law school from the University at Buffalo. After law school, he served in the United States Army as a lieutenant. Following his military service, he began his career as a lawyer, his office located near "The Four Corners" in Orchard Park, NY. He raised his children Brendan, Devon, and Kevin in East Aurora, NY where he was very active in the community as a member of Rotary Club and serving as Town Attorney. In 1997, he married Lynda and they raised their children, Alex and Max in Tampa, FL where he continued his law practice. He was a golf enthusiast, attended numerous U.S Opens and The Masters, and was a member at several golf clubs, serving a term as president of the Orchard Park Country Club. Recently he traveled to Scotland to play, achieving a lifelong dream. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Lynda Barrow; siblings, Edward (Marion) Kumrow and Susan Denison; children, Brendan (Jennifer), Devon, Kevin (Andrea), Alex and Max; and grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Emily, and Julia. A Memorial Mass was held in Tampa, FL.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Alfred University, University Advancement, 1 Saxon Drive, Alfred, NY 14802, or call (607) 871-2535