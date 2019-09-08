Share this article

Area colleges (Sept. 9)

Published

Sunday’s results

MEN’S SOCCER

Northern Kentucky 2, Canisius 0

St. Bonaventure at UMBC, 7 p.m.

John Carroll 4, Medaille 1

M (0-2-1): Mitchell Ali g

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UB 2, Albany 2 (OT)

UB (1-2-1): Marcy Barberic g, Hannah Callaghan g

Niagara 1, Houston Baptist 0

N (3-1-0): Veda Hensel g; Savrina Locas sho, 4 saves

Valparaiso at Canisius, 4 p.m.

Cornell 1, St. Bonaventure 0

Daemen 4, Mansfield 0

D (3-0-0): Jamie Boyar 2g; Alyssa Mercado g-a; Tori DeLappi sho, 4 saves

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Mt. Aloysius 5, D’Youville 4

Medaille 8, Penn State Altoona 1

MEN’S GOLF

Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational

Team: Cornell 880, Bucknell 883, Seton Hall 885, Yale 887, Columbia 891, Lafayette 891, UConn 892, Rider 894, Colgate 894, Villanova 897, Army 899, St. Bonaventure 900, Rhode Island 901, Binghamton 909, Fairleigh Dickinson 911, Colgate B 919, Lehigh 927, Seton Hall B 928.

Individual: 21, Zach Chaddock (SB) 76-74-73-223.

