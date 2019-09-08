Area colleges (Sept. 9)

Sunday’s results
MEN’S SOCCER
Northern Kentucky 2, Canisius 0
St. Bonaventure at UMBC, 7 p.m.
John Carroll 4, Medaille 1
M (0-2-1): Mitchell Ali g
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UB 2, Albany 2 (OT)
UB (1-2-1): Marcy Barberic g, Hannah Callaghan g
Niagara 1, Houston Baptist 0
N (3-1-0): Veda Hensel g; Savrina Locas sho, 4 saves
Valparaiso at Canisius, 4 p.m.
Cornell 1, St. Bonaventure 0
Daemen 4, Mansfield 0
D (3-0-0): Jamie Boyar 2g; Alyssa Mercado g-a; Tori DeLappi sho, 4 saves
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Mt. Aloysius 5, D’Youville 4
Medaille 8, Penn State Altoona 1
MEN’S GOLF
Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational
Team: Cornell 880, Bucknell 883, Seton Hall 885, Yale 887, Columbia 891, Lafayette 891, UConn 892, Rider 894, Colgate 894, Villanova 897, Army 899, St. Bonaventure 900, Rhode Island 901, Binghamton 909, Fairleigh Dickinson 911, Colgate B 919, Lehigh 927, Seton Hall B 928.
Individual: 21, Zach Chaddock (SB) 76-74-73-223.
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
Share this article