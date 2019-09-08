ANCZOK, Charlotte (Querker)

Age 93, of Sanborn, passed away August 30, 2019 in Elderwood at Wheatfield. Charlotte and her late husband Guenther emigrated from Germany in 1952, arriving at Ellis Island. She loved caring for her grandchildren and making them her German pancakes. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, traveling and camping. She was the beloved wife of the late Guenther Anczok; dear mother of Sonja Alaimo and Michael G. (Tammy) Anczok; grandmother of Jamie (Martin) Kukovica, Jodi (Robert) Guida, Pamela (Michael) Sinatra, Michael (Courtney) Anczok, Elisabeth Anczok and Alexis Anczok; great-grandmother of Anthony Kukovica, Amanda (Nicholas) DiFelice, Mia Guida, and Gianni Guida; great-great-grandmother of Vincent and Nicholas; sister of Cecilia Figueroa, Erna Naslund and the late Elisabeth Schiegg; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Wednesday, September 11th from 1:00-2:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 PM. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com