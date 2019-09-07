ZIOMEK, Alice J. (Klin)

Age 90, September 4, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Frank Ziomek; dearest mother of James (Karen) Ziomek, Raymond (Kathy) Ziomek and late LCpl. Frederick Ziomek USMC (Vietnam); loving grandmother of Stephen, Samantha and Scott; sister of Art Klin; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd, Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM in St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., in Depew. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Alice was a retired librarian at St. Barnabas School. Please share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com