Young women get their own day at Girls Run the World event

Amina Lewis, age 9, agrees: Girls run the world.

That was the theme of an all-day event for girls 9 to 17 Saturday at D'Youville College, sponsored by the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police.

Girls tackled topics from fitness to financial literacy.

"I think it's fun," Amina said as she headed to a drama workshop. "We get to do a lot of activities. I'm in theater and I like it. This is the best one."

Power 93.7 WBLK DJ Yasmin Young, Shea's Performing Arts Center's director of arts engagement and education Thembi Duncan, WKBW's Madison Carter and Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara Lark put together the event.

Among the volunteers was Detective Natasha Anderson of the Buffalo Police Gun Violence Unit. "I have three daughters so just to see this is awesome," she said, as a sea of girls in pink T-shirts shuttled between workshops. "They're learning about money, empowerment, education. Those are the things that young women need to know to be successful."