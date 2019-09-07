WEYERS, Jerome A.

WEYERS - Jerome A. Age 72, of Tonawanda, September 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Jerome was a Vietnam War Army Veteran and a member of the Redmens Club in North Tonawanda. He loved being with his family and playing bingo. Beloved husband of Alvira (Hayes) Weyers; dear father of Patricia (David) Smith of Ransomville, Alicia (Craig) Sager of Niagara Falls, and Kimberly Bundy, D.J. (Patrick) Finnegan and Shaunna Weyers all of Tonawanda; grandfather of Alicia, Craig, Larry, Angel, Matthew and Madison; brother of Glenn (Marilyn) Weyers of Tonawanda, Joyce Whipple of North Tonawanda and James (Patricia) Weyers of Washington. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Monday at 10 AM. The Rev. Keith Knupp will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com