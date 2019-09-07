Tonawanda seeks replacement as police chief's retirement takes effect

Former Police Chief Jerome C. Uschold III's retirement took effect Friday, according to the Town of Tonawanda supervisor.

Uschold, the chief since 2015, last month announced his intention to step down, following the recent arrests of some police and paramedic personnel.

Uschold left the post Aug. 19 but remained on paid leave through Thursday, Supervisor Joseph Emminger said. The town has not yet responded to a request detailing what Uschold will be paid upon his retirement, but Emminger said he can cash out his unused vacation days.

Uschold, 61, was set to earn nearly $140,000 this year, according to SeeThroughNY, and the affiliated Empire Center estimates he's eligible for a pension of $94,414.

Emminger thanked Uschold for his service and wished him well in his retirement.

Assistant Chief James Stauffiger will continue as acting chief. The Town Board is searching for Uschold's replacement and may consider an external candidate, Emminger said. The Civil Service list for the position has several names, including Stauffiger's.