SZPAICHER, Donald J., Sr.

September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years of Jacqueline E. "Wifey" (nee White) Szpaicher; loving father of Ronald J., Donald J., Jr. (Barbara) and Douglas E. (Dorothy) Szpaicher; cherished grandfather of Sarah (Brian), Dillon (Kirsten), Derrick (Alysia), Carolyne (Nathan), Charissa (Nate), Megan (Lite) and Thomas; devoted papa of Hunter and Evelyn; adored son of the late Edmund and Sophie Szpaicher; dear brother of Edmund Szpaicher, Jr. and twin of the late Ronald J. Szpaicher; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 9 o'clock in St. Amelia RC Church, Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com