SIETSMA, Mildred J. (Koch)

SIETSMA - Mildred J. (nee Koch)

Of Depew, September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of John; devoted mother of Claudia (Paul) Bergamini, Laurel (Patrick) Schunk, Nadine Sietsma, Helana (Scott) Geisen, and Ramona (late William) Arsenault; loving grandmother of Patrick (Aurora) Schunk, Matthew (Alison) Schunk, Abby Geisen and Gretta Geisen; dear sister of John (late Paula) Koch; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service in St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Avenue, Depew Sunday at 2PM. Mrs. Sietsma was a volunteer with the Niagara Lutheran Health System. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Depew. Online condolences at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com.