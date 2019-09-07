Shoplifting blitz nets dozen arrests at Falls Walmart

A dozen people were accused of stealing close to $1,000 worth of goods from the Walmart Supercenter, 1540 Military Road, Niagara Falls, during a police "shoplifting blitz" between Aug. 16 and Sept. 3.

Each of the suspects was charged with single counts of petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Those charged, and the number of items and dollar amounts of their alleged crimes include Niagara Falls residents Daniel R. McKean, 52, of Niagara Avenue, three items, $289.88; Zy'ajah Z. Stewart, 18, of LaSalle Avenue, seven items, $35.38; Haily E. Edwards, 22, of Niagara Street, 36 items, $78.56; Anthony D. Watson, 21, of Forest Avenue, two items, $59.76; Brianna D. Porter, 26, of 13th Street, 15 items, $113.08; Michia D. Lee, 29, of Hyde Park Boulevard, 21 items, $103.96; Stephen L. Szafran, 60, of Portage Road, two items, $37.94; Brianna M. Niles, 21, of Monteagle Street, two items, $34.74; and Alicia M. Zimmerman, 43, of Crescent Drive, two items, $17.52.

Also arrested were Charlene L. Gies, 41, of Niagara Falls, Ont., 17 items, $64.86; Kathy L. Carmona, 31, of Hess Road, Appleton, $90.35; and Jasmine M. Szymanski, 20, of Buffalo, eight items, $41.25.