SHEEHAN, Catherine M.

SHEEHAN - Catherine M. Passed away at age 96 on September 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Catherine (Nolan) Sheehan, dear sister of Timothy (late Charlotte) Sheehan and the late Mary Rucker, late William Sheehan, late Isabelle (late John Murphy and the late James Nelson), late Alice Sheehan, late John (late Dorothy)Sheehan and the late James (late Joan) Sheehan, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Sunday from 4-8:00 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mercy Hospital Foundation. Miss Sheehan was a member of the Ladies of Sodality at Queen of Heaven and Wanakah Senior Citizens. Please share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com