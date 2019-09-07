SEVERO, Norman C., Ph.D.

SEVERO - Norman C., Ph.d September 2, 2019, age 91; beloved son of the late John and Marietta (nee Antonelli) Severo; loving brother of Armando (Roberta) Severo and predeceased by Edward Tambascia and Lucia (late William) Schimpf; he is survived by nephews Anthony (Jeanette Wong) Severo, Marc (Kelly) Severo, Dennis (Kathleen) Schimpf, William (Jennifer Dowdell) Schimpf and nieces Kathleen (Ronald) Mollon, Karen (Robert Miller) Schimpf; adored uncle of many grand-nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 2-4 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Monday at 8:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com