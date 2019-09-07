SCHROEDER, Edward F.

SCHROEDER - Edward F. Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest on September 2, 2019 at age 95. Born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario on November 20,1923 to Cecelia and Edward W. Schroeder. Husband of the late Alice Rose (nee Prentis). Father of Colleen, Edward (Judy), Michael, Karen and the late Patrick. Survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by granddaughter Anna. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ed served in the Canadian Army in Europe during World War II. He was a life member of the Canadian Legion Vimy Post 96, Amvets Post 72 and Erie Lodge 22, Independent Order of Oddfellows. Ed enjoyed visiting family in Florida, cruising and playing cards with friends. The family will receive friends at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St., Buffalo, NY on Sunday, September 8 from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Trinity R.C. Church, 317 Leroy Ave., Buffalo, NY on Monday, September 9 at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.