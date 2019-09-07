SCHECHTER, Sarah Loretta

SCHECHTER - Sarah Loretta September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert Schechter; loving mother of Sanford (Elizabeth) Schechter, Michelle (Daniel) Monte and Jonathan (Sheryl) Schechter; also survived by five grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, 10 AM at MESNEKOFF Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jewishdiscovery.org or the Jewish Discovery Center, 831 Maple Rd., suite 110, 14221. Shiva will be held Sunday and Monday 7-9PM, prayers at 7PM each evening at Loretta's residence. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com