Rapper charged with taking jail jumpsuit to wear in music video

A former Niagara County Jail inmate was arrested recently after North Tonawanda Police said they spotted him walking down Oliver Street wearing one of the jail's blue inmate jumpsuits.

When officers spotted Ronny Chase Jr. on the afternoon of Aug. 25, he ran into his home and locked the door, according to reports, but later handed over the jumpsuit.

Upon being questioned by a Niagara County sheriff's deputy, Chase reportedly initially claimed that a guard at the Town of Lockport facility allowed him to take the jumpsuit following his most recent release from jail. He then reportedly asked the deputy if he knew "how hard it is to get a blue, crisp jumpsuit out of your jail."

He also intimated that he had other jail jumpsuits in his possession and wears them while making rap music videos, according to reports. Chase was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.