Raid in Jamestown nets three arrests, drugs and guns

Three people were arrested and a variety of drugs and weapons were seized when authorities executed a search warrant about noon Friday at an apartment on Newland Avenue, Jamestown Police reported.

Richard E. Kinsey, 35; Terrence M. McRae, 39; and Brandi M. Whitford, 23, all of Jamestown, are held without bail in Chautauqua County Jail. All were charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kinsey and Whitford also were charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property. Kinsey and McRae were charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The raid resulted in the seizure of nine ounces of methamphetamine, fentanyl, hydrocodone pills, psilocybin mushrooms, three loaded shotguns, one of them stolen; several rounds of ammunition, more than $11,000 cash and “lots of drug paraphernalia,” according to the report.

The report noted that one of people arrested, while attempting to jump from a second-story porch, threw a loaded .25 caliber pistol into the street, which landed next to an officer.

Taking part were officers from the Jamestown Police Department and its SWAT Team, the Ellicott Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department with its K9 dog Drake, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Task Force.