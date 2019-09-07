One dead after crash in McKinley Mall parking lot

A man in a store parking lot was struck and killed Saturday after a vehicle veered out of control on the ring road of the McKinley Mall in Hamburg.

The victim, described as elderly, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, said Lt. Jeff Lavelle of the Hamburg Police Department. His name was not released.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to ECMC with minor injuries.

The vehicle was northbound along the mall's ring road around noon on Saturday when the driver lost control, struck the curb, hit a tree and crashed into a parked car in the lot of Savers, a second-hand store at 3701 McKinley Parkway, Lavelle said.

The victim happened to be standing next to the parked vehicle at the time of the collision.

"He was standing next to his vehicle, and his vehicle was struck from the other side," Lavelle said. "He was incidentally shoved from the impact."

The investigation showed the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, but it appears the driver may have suffered some type of medical event, Lavelle said.

"At this point, we don't believe there will be any criminal charges," Lavelle said.