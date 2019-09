NICHOLAS, Robert "Hog"

NICHOLAS, Robert "Hog" - One year ago today you suddenly left us. We cry and think of you every day. We remember all the fun times we shared over the years of great family and friends, get-togethers, your wonderful cooking skills and recipes that we continue to make today. Your spirit lives on through your children and grandchildren. Love, Nance, Sara, Nick, Jameson, Bobby,

Cara, & Angelo