Mosque offers interfaith dinner Sunday night

A mosque in Niagara Falls will offer an interfaith Eid dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Buffalo chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will host the event.

"The interfaith dinner is an opportunity for us to break bread with our friends, neighbors, and leaders of the communities we live in, with the hope of getting to know one another better, making new friends and strengthening our bond of mutual citizenship of this great nation," the chapter said in a statement.

"This is a real opportunity to combat racism, bigotry, hate, and build a bond of friendship that transcends race, culture, and faith."

Masjid Mahdi is located at 9610 Colvin Blvd., Niagara Falls.