Mom picking up child from school is charged with DWI

A mother picking her child up on the second day of school was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after the school principal detected the smell of alcohol on her breath and alerted police, according the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at Starpoint Middle School on Mapleton Road in Pendleton. Sheriff's deputies said that a 43-year-old Feigle Road woman registered a .20 reading on a Breathalyzer test, 2½ times the legal limit. She was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI for having a blood-alcohol content of .18 percent or greater.