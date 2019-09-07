Mike Harrington's MLB Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. New York Yankees. All rise: Judge batting .353 with seven homers in 12-game stretch. (3)

2. Houston Astros. Verlander, Cole produce first back-to-back games with 14-plus strikeouts by teammates in MLB history. (1)

3. Los Angeles Dodgers. Slumping Ryu skipped for one start to rest for postseason. (2)

4. Minnesota Twins. Spectacular throw from LF to home by Rosario nails final out at plate in win at Fenway. (4)

A laser to home to seal the win. #GotYourBack pic.twitter.com/viqgM7HCv4 — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2019

5. Atlanta Braves. With 35 HRs, Donaldson has ensured he's getting paid this winter. (5)

6. Tampa Bay Rays. With team in playoff race, announced crowd of 5,900 shows for game against Blue Jays. Simply disgraceful. (8)

7. Oakland Athletics. Suspended game win over Tigers means May streak was 11 wins in a row. (6)

8. Cleveland Indians. Still looming in wild-card race even with all their injuries. (7)

9. St. Louis Cardinals. Flaherty in August: 4-1, 0.71 with three ER in 38 innings. (10)

10. Washington Nationals. Stunning and spectacular seven-run ninth to rally past Mets. (9)

11. Chicago Cubs. Wrigley particularly friendly (47-24) but road has not been (29-40). (11)

12. Arizona Diamondbacks. Lovullo's crew back in the hunt after winning 10 of 11. (14)

13. Boston Red Sox. Simply running out of time in wild-card race. (12)

14. Philadelphia Phillies. Relieved by Harper's negative X-rays after taking pitch to the hand. (13)

15. Milwaukee Brewers. Yelich gets to 44 HRs and counting. (15)

16. New York Mets. Simply have to stop using Diaz as closer after yet another ninth-inning blowup. (16)

17. Texas Rangers. Gallo still feels he can return from hand surgery this year. (18)

18. San Francisco Giants. Bochy receives signed Koufax jersey as retirement gift from Dodgers. (17)

Respect the rivalry. Congratulations Bruce Bochy on a remarkable career! pic.twitter.com/FZ2rRdTurp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 7, 2019

19. Los Angeles Angels. ESPN says MLB may start testing for opioids in the wake of Skaggs' death and autopsy report. (19)

20. Cincinnati Reds. Lorenzen joins Babe Ruth as only MLBers since 1900 to earn a win, hit an HR and play outfield in same game. (20)

21. San Diego Padres. Hosmer up to 92 RBIs on way to second season over 100. (21)

22. Chicago White Sox. With 216 Ks, Giolito will come close to doubling last year's total of 125. (22)

25. Pittsburgh Pirates. Suddenly went 10-4 after disastrous 8-30 stretch KO'd their season. (24)

24. Seattle Mariners. Vogelbach seventh in team history with 30 homer and 80 walks. (25)

25. Colorado Rockies. Snapped nine-game skid with win in opener at San Diego. (23)

26. Toronto Blue Jays. Headed toward first 100-loss season since 1979. (26)

27. Kansas City Royals. Speculation growing that new owner Sherman may be interested in downtown stadium. (28)

28. Miami Marlins. Not thinking a KC-Miami matchup is much of a draw this weekend. (27)

29. Baltimore Orioles. Have given up MLB-worst 6.1 runs per game. (29)

30. Detroit Tigers. It's hard to imagine how any team can ever go 18-50 at home. (30)