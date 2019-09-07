MELI, Frederick P. "Fred"

MELI - Frederick P. "Fred"

September 6, 2019. Devoted husband of Joanne (nee Ricciardelli) Meli. Loving father of Barbara (Bruce) Reinagel, David (Laura) Meli. Stephen (Liane) Meli and Rebecca (Kevin) Cornwell; dear grandfather of Melissa (Ty), Allison, Hannah, Jacob, Abbigael, Ethaen, Callista, Dominic and Cameron; great-grandfather of Giovanna Romanello; brother of Angeline Ciolino, Angelo Meli, Mary Lauden and the late Roseanne Bonfigilo, John Meli and Rose Meli; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday, September 9th from 4-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church (2999 Eggert Road Tonawanda, NY 14150) on Tuesday, September 10th at 9:00 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's memory to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com