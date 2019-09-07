Man injured in bike accident aims to sue Amherst, Erie County

An East Amherst man who said he was badly injured when he rode over a sunken storm drain gate and was thrown from his bicycle has notified Amherst, Erie County and the Erie County Water Authority of his intention to sue over the accident.

John Blessing, 73, said the accident happened on June 29 when he rode through the Mobil gas station at 1490 Dodge Road, Amherst, and went over a storm drain in the driveway apron and sidewalk on the property.

Blessing contends he shattered the socket in his left hip bone and suffered contusions and scrapes on his left arm and elbow. He was treated at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and, as of mid-August, continued to undergo inpatient rehabilitation at the Weinberg Campus in Getzville.

The notice of claim, filed Aug. 13, is required before Blessing can sue the government entities. The document contends they should have known the storm drain gate was defective.

Blessing is represented by Cellino and Barnes.