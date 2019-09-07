Deaths Death Notices
KOZLOWSKI, Leonard E.
KOZLOWSKI - Leonard E. September 5, 2019, age 82, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Kubiak); dearest father of Carl (Sarina), Julie Kozlowski and Mary Ellen Kozlowski; dear grandfather of Bianca and Mariah; son of the late Edward and Sophie (nee Lewandowski) Kozlowski; brother of Elaine (late Stephen) Kubiak; uncle of April (Richard) Bickart, Stephen Kubiak and Edward Kubiak. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 9:15 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10:00 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Kozlowski was a retired baker for Erie County Correctional Facility, a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and a 4th degree member of Fr. John Schaus Knights of Columbus Council 4652. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to either Hospice Buffalo or Alzheimer's Association. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook