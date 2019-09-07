KOZLOWSKI, Leonard E.

KOZLOWSKI - Leonard E. September 5, 2019, age 82, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Kubiak); dearest father of Carl (Sarina), Julie Kozlowski and Mary Ellen Kozlowski; dear grandfather of Bianca and Mariah; son of the late Edward and Sophie (nee Lewandowski) Kozlowski; brother of Elaine (late Stephen) Kubiak; uncle of April (Richard) Bickart, Stephen Kubiak and Edward Kubiak. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 9:15 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10:00 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Kozlowski was a retired baker for Erie County Correctional Facility, a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and a 4th degree member of Fr. John Schaus Knights of Columbus Council 4652. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to either Hospice Buffalo or Alzheimer's Association.