KASPRZYK, Eugene "Geno" -

Dad, Grandpa, & Great-Grandpa, We cannot believe a year has passed since you left us to be with Mom. We know you're happy now and your heart is complete with your other half. We love and miss you every day and your memories live on in all of us. Love, The Brat, Ronnie, Dennis,

Andy, Amy, Kahlan, Alyanna, Aubrey, Jace, Makayla, Anthony, AriYa, & Jaxsyn