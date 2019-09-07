JOFFE, Milton Lewis

JOFFE - Milton Lewis Of Amherst, NY passed September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Joffe. Devoted father of Michael (Tammy) Joffe, Karen (Graeme Burke) Joffe and Hallie (Jeffrey White) Joffe; loving grandfather of Emma and Owen Burke, Ethan and Emmett White; brother of Marilyn (Fred) Kay. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Zion (Sisterhood Chapel), 805 Delaware Monday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Temple Beth Zion. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com