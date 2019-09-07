High School Scores and Schedule (Sept. 8)

Football
Saturday’s games
Class C South
Southwestern 42, Chaut Lake/Wstfld 0
Portville 41, Falconer/CV 0
Class A-1
Kenmore West 34, West Seneca West 14
Class AA
Niagara Falls 26, Lockport 20
Nonleague
Lackawanna 8, Tonawanda 7
McDowell (Pa.) 42, St. Joe’s 20
Huron Heights (Ont.) 41, St. Mary’s/L 15
JFK 54, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 0
Maryvale 21, Cleveland Hill 20
Jamestown 28, III-Baldwinsville 21 (OT)
Pioneer 30, Burgard 14
Bishop Ireton (Va.) at O’Hara, ccd.
Friday’s games
Class AA
Bennett 28, Clarence 13
Lancaster 51, Hutch-Tech 6
Orchard Park 49, Frontier 14
Class A-1
McKinley 20, Williamsville North 12
Hamburg 29, Williamsville East 0
Class A-2
West Seneca East 36, Amherst 20
Starpoint 20, Kenmore East 14
South Park 36, Grand Island 8
Sweet Home 40, Williamsville South 26
Class C North
Akron 28, Silver Creek 6
Wilson 47, Roy-Hart 0
Class C South
Fredonia 21, Gowanda/Pine Valley 0
Class D
Randolph 40, Salamanca 13
Nonleague
Lake Shore 62, Eden 22
Albion 35, Newfane 20
WNY Maritime 18, Cheektowaga 12 (OT)
Depew 14, Alden 6
St. Francis 50, Erie (Pa.) 23
Euclid (Ohio) 63, Canisius 35
Franklinville/Elli. 35, All-Limestone 6
Lew-Port 28, Medina 0
Dunkirk 7, Olean 6
East Aurora/Holland 26, Springville 12
Cly/Sher/Pan 28, V-Geneseo 0
Iroquois 47, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 18
Portville 41, Falconer/CV 0
Portville 35 6 0 0 - 41
Falconer/CV 0 0 0 0 - 0
P: Lassiter 60 run (Wenke kick)
P: Lassiter 47 run (Wenke kick)
P: Lassiter 9 run (Wenke kick)
P: Lassiter 65 pass from Stillman (Wenke Kick)
P: Tobola 35 pass from Stillman (Wenke kick)
P: Tobola 16 pass from Stillman (kick failed)
Kenmore West 34, W. Seneca West 14
W. Sen. West 0 14 0 0 - 14
Kenmore West 8 14 6 6 - 34
KW: Boyes 1 run (Vona run)
WSW: Scheuer 9 run (Freeland kick)
KW: Vona 13 pass from Boyes (pass failed)
WSW: Simmons 80 int ret (Freeland kick)
KW: Boyes 8 run (Boyes run)
KW: Boyes 1 run (pass failed)
KW: Boyes 2 run (kick failed)
Niagara Falls 26, Lockport 20
Niagara Falls 0 12 0 14 - 26
Lockport 6 6 0 8 - 20
L: Imario 9 pass from Cascia (kick failed)
NF: Reed 11 pass from Goldsmith (kick failed)
NF: Prather 14 pass from Goldsmith (kick failed)
L: Cascia 3 yard TD run (kick failed)
NF: Kalem Chappell 1 yard run (Goldsmith run)
L: McGill 4 run (Cascia run)
NF: Prather 69 pass from Goldsmith (kick failed)
Lackawanna 8, Tonawanda 7
Tonawanda 0 7 0 0 - 7
Lackawanna 0 0 8 0 - 8
T: Frazier 5 pass from Mangold (kick good)
L: Johnson 83 run (Johnson run)
McDowell (Pa.) 42, St. Joe’s 20
McDowell (Pa.) 21 14 7 0 - 42
St. Joe’s 7 0 0 13 - 20
S: Kline 35 pass from Wither (Silwa kick)
M: Beneski 16 pass from Juchno (McLaughlin kick)
M: Blue 15 run (McLaughlin kick)
M: Blue 55 run (McLaughlin kick)
M: Beneski 29 pass from Juchno (McLaughlin kick)
M: Emling 16 pass from Juchno (McLaughlin kick)
M: Beneski 26 pass from Juchno (McLaughlin kick)
S: Kline 53 pass from Wither (Silwa kick)
S: Kline 19 pass from Wither (run failed)
Huron Heights (Ont.) 41, St. Mary’s 15
Huron (Ont.) 14 14 0 13 - 41
St. Mary’s/L 0 0 7 8 - 15
H: Laceby 7 run (Petrie kick)
H: Laceby 20 run (Petrie kick)
H: Montgomory 14 run (Petrie kick)
H: Montgomory 60 run (Petrie kick)
SM: Manuel 5 run (Cianciosa kick)
H: Laceby 2 run (Kick failed)
SM: Moss 2 fumble rec (Manuel run)
H: Kaminski 32 run (Petrie kick)
JFK 54, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 0
Catt/LV 0 0 0 0 - 0
JFK 32 14 0 8 - 54
JFK: Lighten 43 run (Witnauer pass from Lighten)
JFK: Lighten 13 run (Lighten run)
JFK: Huff 70 punt ret (Suarez run)
JFK: Suarez 28 pass from Lighten (Stark run)
JFK: Aramini 1 run (Huff run)
JFK: Suarez 24 pass from Lighten (pass fail)
JFK: Merganhagen 27 run (Prell run)
Maryvale 21, Cleveland Hill 20
Maryvale 7 7 7 0 - 21
Cleve Hill 6 0 6 8 - 20
CH: Diam 5 run (run failed)
M: Donohue 6 punt ret (Wellenc kick)
M: Desiderio 65 pass to Rice (Wellenc kick)
M: McCoy 30 fumble ret (Wellenc kick)
CH: Diam 5 run (run failed)
CH: Cummings 20 run (Grant pass from Wilson)
Jamestown 28, III-Baldwinsville 21 (OT)
Jamestown 7 7 7 0 7 - 28
Baldwinsville 7 6 8 0 0 - 21
B: Letiza 21 run (May kick)
J: Drake 1 run (Dix kick)
J: VanSickle (Dix kick)
B: Strong 40 run (pass failed)
J: VanSickle 5 run (Dix kick)
B: Latiza 9 run (Latiza run)
J: Butera 15 pass from Drake (Dix kick)
Pioneer 30, Burgard 14
Burgard 0 0 0 14 - 14
Pioneer 7 7 8 8 - 30
P: Ely 13 run. (Hurlburt kick)
P: Hill 7 run. (Hurlburt Kick)
P: Hill 2 run. (Hill run)
P: Ely 14 run. (Hill Run)
B: Donaldson 1 run. (pass failed)
B: Ross 20 from Donaldson. (Zinnerman pass from Donaldson)
Sthwtrn 42, Chaut. Lake/Westfield 0
Southwestern 0 28 6 8 - 42
CL/Westfield 0 0 0 0 - 0
Late Friday
West Seneca East 36, Amherst 20
W. Sen. East 14 2 20 0 - 36
Amherst 14 0 0 6 - 20
A: ONeil 85 kick return (Marion kick)
WSE: Thomas 3 run (Mohammed kick)
WSE: Thomas 2 run (Mohammed kick)
A: McCarley 85 kick return (Marion kick)
WSE: Safety
WSE: Cardone 30 pass (Mathis run)
WSE: Mathis 1 run (Mohammed kick)
WSE: Schultz 1 run (kick fail)
A: ONeil 5 pass Okoro conversion fail)
McKinley 20, Williamsville North 12
McKinley 14 0 6 0 - 20
Wmsv. North 6 0 6 0 - 12
WN: Hopkins 6 run (Obie kick)
M: Funderburk 5 pass (Funderburk run)
M: McIliwan 57 pass (run failed)
M: Hunter 96 kick ret (run failed)
WN: Bass 10 run (Obie kick)
Euclid (Ohio) 63, Canisius 35
Canisius 7 14 14 0 - 35
Euclid (Ohio) 21 14 14 14 - 63
E: Scott 26 pass from Valentine (M’Eaye kick)
E: Scott 65 pass from Valentine (M’Eaye kick)
C: Dixon 31 run (White kick)
E: Pitts 4 run (M’Eaye kick)
C: Baker 1 run (pass failed)
C: Baker 2 run (Baker run)
E: Scott 17 pass from Valentine (M’Eaye kick)
E: Ivory 19 pass from Valentine (M’Eaye kick)
E: Pitts 36 pass from Valentine (M’Eaye kick)
C: Baker 11 run (kick failed)
E: Pitts 15 run (M’Eaye kick)
C: Baker 1 run (McMillian from Baker)
E: Mujihad 18 run (pass failed)
E: Howard 43 run (M’Eaye run)
Fredonia 21, Gowanda/Pine Valley 0
Gowanda/PV 0 0 0 0 - 0
Fredonia 8 7 0 6 - 21
F: Whitfield 12 run (Helmer run)
F: Whtfield 12 run (Schrader kick)
F: Putney 15 pass from Whitfield (kick fail)
Franklinville/Elli. 35, Allegany-Limestone 6
All.-Lime. 0 0 6 0 - 6
Frank/Elli. 7 21 0 7 - 35
F: Clear 89 run (Butler kick)
F: Frank 3 run (Butler kick)
F: Frank 7 run (Butler kick)
F: Logel 12 pass from Frank (Butler kick)
A: Gustafson 25 pass from Callen (pass failed)
F: Frank 7 run (Butler kick)
Iroquois 47, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 18
Timon-St. Jude 12 6 0 0 - 18
Iroquois 7 19 14 7 - 47
T: 50 pass (run failed)
I: Bool 26 pass from Kleitz (Mariacher kick)
T: 1 run (run failed)
T: 42 pass (run failed)
I: Barry 20 pass from Kleitz (run failed)
I: Barrry 23 int ret (Mariacher kick)
I: Barry 44 pass from Kleitz (run failed)
I: Nolan 6 run (Mariacher kick)
I: Nolan 2 run (Mariacher kick)
I: Nolan 17 run (Mariacher kick)
Lancaster 51, Hutch-Tech 6
Hutch-Tech 0 0 0 6 - 6
Lancaster 15 22 7 7 - 51
L: Jurkowski kick ret (kick blocked)
L: Castellana 16 pass from Mansell (Fulciniti kick)
L: Safety
L: Mahoney int ret (Fulciniti kick)
L: Phillips 2 run (Fulciniti kick)
L: Phillips 17 run (Fulciniti kick)
L: Fulciniti 1 run (Fulciniti kick)
H: Wilson III 10 run (kick blocked)
Sweet Home 40, Wmsv. South 28
Sweet Home 12 14 8 6 - 40
Wmsv. South 6 0 22 0 - 28
Boys soccer
Saturday’s games
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 11, CSAT 0
Kenmore West 5, Niagara Falls 1
Nia-Wheatfield 2, North Tonawanda 0
Niagara-Orleans
Medina , Newfane
Roy-Hart 3, Wilson 0
RH (2-0): Trent Choate 3g; Colby Hancock sho
Nonleague
Randolph 3, Fredonia 2
R (1-2): Marcus Evans 2g
Amherst Tournament
at Amherst
Alden 2, Allegany-Limestone 1
Kenmore East 5, Amherst 0
Lockport Tournament
at Lockport
McKinley 4, Lockport 0
M (1-2, 0-1): Sameer Alzehari 2g; Ryan Quenga 8 saves
Nichols 3, Starpoint 1
N (3-1): Michael McHale 2a
Olean Tournament
at Olean
Hornell vs. Holland
Pioneer 2, Olean 1
Girls soccer
Saturday’s games
ECIC I
Clarence 9, Jamestown 0
C (3-1, 2-0): Kailey OBrien 2g; Lauren Roberts g-2a; Ella Roty 2g-a
Frontier 2, Orchard Park 0
F (2-1): Tricia Curran gwg; Julia Downey 2a; Abby Szymkowiak sho
ECIC II
Hamburg 6, Sweet Home 0
H (3-0-1, 2-0-0): Jocelyn Smith gwg; Eve Biero 2g; Claire Danyluck g-2a; Maddy Ingraham g-a; Elayna Godios sho
Williamsville East 3, Williamsville South 1
WE (2-0, 2-0): Emma Scalione 2g
ECIC III
Maryvale 6, Cheektowaga 1
M (4-0, 3-0): Sienna Fell 2g, Katie Howe 2, Jenna Gennaro 3a
ECIC IV
Alden 2, Springville 1
A (2-0): Alyssa Attardo gwg
Tonawanda 7, JFK 0
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 9, CSAT 0
GI (5-0, 3-0): Avery Mondoux 2g-2a; Rebecca Schultz, Giuliana Congi comb. sho
Niagara Falls 4, Kenmore West 3
NF (1-2): Mia Augustino 2g-a
North Tonawanda 3, Niagara-Wheatfield 1
NT (2-0): Macey Gioeli g-a; Kaylee Valentic 2g-a
Lew-Port 3, Kenmore East 0
CCAA West
Southwestern 2, Dunkirk 0
Nonleague
Pioneer 1, Holland 0
Albion 1, Byron Bergen 1
A (1-0-2): Angel Rosario g
Lockport Tournament
at Lockport
Wilson 4, Cardinal O’Hara 2
Lockport 1, Sacred Heart 0
Boys volleyball
44th Eden Can-Am Tournament
at Eden High School
Gold championship bracket
Semifinal round
V-McQuaid 25-25, West Seneca West 18-16
Clarence 25-22-25, V-Fairport 22-25-11
Championship round
V-McQuaid 27-25, Clarence 25-23
All-tournament team: Alex Overhoff -12 (Eden), Hudson Harris 11 (OP), Jack Rooney 12 (St. Francis), Nate Petrik 12 (WSW), Will MacFarlane 12 (V-Fairport), Teddy Payne 12 (Clarence), Andre Ratzel 11 (Clarence), Keeler Thomas 11 (McQuaid), Ryan McRae 12 (McQuaid).
MVP: Owen Wickens 12 (McQuaid)
Girls volleyball
St. Mary’s Tournament
at St. Mary’s of Lancaster
Championship bracket
Quarterfinal round
One game to 30
St. Mary’s/Lanc 33, Wmsv. South 31
Mt. Mercy 30, Lancaster 22
Orchard Park 30, Wmsv. North 16
Clarence 32, Eden 30
Semifinal round
St. Mary’s/Lanc 25-25, Mt. Mercy 20-23
Orchard Park 25-25, Clarence 16-19
Championship
Orchard Park 25-25, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 22-21
Silver bracket
Semifinal round
Nardin 21-25-15, Wmsv. East 25-16-10
Trinity (Ont.) 25-13-15, Frontier 19-25-10
Championship round
Trinity (Ont.) 25-23-15, Nardin 21-25-8
Field hockey
Saturday’s games
Nonleague
Mount Lebanon (Pa.) 3, Barker 0
B: Courtney Hillman 7 saves
Cross country
Red Dragon Invitational
at Long Point State Park, Ellery
Boys Varsity ‘A’ 3.1 mile run
Team results: 1, Pioneer 25; 2, Southwestern 77; 3, Clarence 84; ;4, Falconer 85; 5. V-Bradford 103; 6, Williamsville South 179; 7, Fredonia 182; 8, Jamestown 202.
Individual results: 1, Brody Jones (Pioneer) 16:35.81; 2, Jerad Hediger (Pio) 16:42.79; 3, Bryce Baglia (Falconer) 17:07.83; 4, Ryan Elibol (Clarence) 17:20.70; 5, Dagon Bryant (Southwestern) 17:23.03; 6, Trent Wesley (Pio) 17:23.05; 7, Andrew Walkowiak (Pio) 17:28.37; 8, Drew Carlson (Jamestown) 17:31.61; 9, Grady Regan (Pio) 17:32.90; 10, William Reid (Clar) 17:34.47.
Boys Varsity ‘B’ 3.1 mile run
Team results: 1, Maple Grove 46; 2, Edgewood (Ashtabula, Ohio) 52; 3, Allegany-Limestone 86; 4, Nichols 127; 5, Randolph 141; 6, Eisenhower (Russell, Pa.) 160; 7, Frewsburg 182; 8, Franklinville 209; 9, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 235; 10, Silver Creek 261; 11, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 315.
Individual results: 1, Ronan McDonald (Randolph) 16:50.54; 2, Griffin Obermiyer (Edgewood, Ohio) 17:31.01; 3, Josh Walters (Rand) 17:33.20; 4, Joey Jafarace (Edge) 17:39.38; 5, Alex Aubrecht (Nichols) 17:42.07; 6, Pete Auer (Maple Grove) 17:51.61; 7, Darius Jones (MG) 17:51.98; 8, Ryan Wisnewski (Allegany-Limestone) 17:52.27; 9, Riley Auer (MG) 18:05.72; 10, Granison Hill (Edge) 18:11.66.
Girls Varsity ‘A’ 3.1 mile run
Team results: 1, Clarence 39; 2, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 61; 3, Fredonia 121; 4, Falconer 126; 5, Pioneer 138; 6, Dunkirk 154; 7, Southwestern 168; 8, Jamestown 191; 9, Olean 192.
Individual results: 1, Emily Brown (Fredonia) 19:11.49; 2, Kayla Schmidt (Williamsville South) 19:36.14; 3, Kylee Odell (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) 20:08.31; 4, Camryn Cwiklinski (Clarence) 20:55.43; 5, Jericha Petrella (Dunkirk) 21:19.22; 6, Anna Ridge (Clar) 21:22.86; 7, Siera Jacques (Dun) 21:24.62; 8, Hannah Schauman (CSP) 21:27.06; 9, Brooke Podgorski (Clar) 21:31.15; 10, Savannah Lashbrook (Fred) 21:32.17.
Girls Varsity ‘B’ 3.1 mile run
Team results: 1, Edgewood (Ashtabula, Ohio) 46; T-2, Nichols 67; T-2, Maple Grove 67; 4, Silver Creek 102; 5, Allegany-Limestone 124; 6, Gowanda 180; 7, Franklinville 188; 8, Eisenhower (Russell, Pa.) 195; 9, Frewsburg 212.
Individual results: 1, Holly Arrison (Nichols) 19:38.67; 2, Gabriel Kal-Gallen (Nich) 19:48.95; 3, Ava Crist (Maple Grove) 20:00.87; 4, Acacia Barber (Frewsburg) 20:09.10; 5, Angelina Napolean (Allegany-Limestone) 20:30.93; 6, Lydia Randolph (Edgewood, Ohio) 20:47.84; 7, Eve Brunell (Edge) 20:53.04; 8, Juliana Fick (Silver Creek) 21:22.28; 9, Abby Brunanavas (MG) 21:28.05; 10, Monica Hamalainen (Edge) 21:35.84.
West Seneca Invitational
at Sunshine Park, West Seneca
Boys Varsity ‘B’ 5k results: 1, Gino Gatti (West Seneca West); 2, Benjamin Terhaar (Williamsville East); 3, Sal Brancato (Canisius); 4, Ben Kelly (Can); 5, Jackson Wilkenson (Frontier); 6, James Hurley (Can); 7, Casey Swiatek (WSW); 8, Joseph Saccomano (WSW); 9, Jake Murak (WSW); 10, Lucas Guzzino (Fro).
Girls Varsity ‘B’ 5k results: 1, Maeve Lawless (St. Mary’s/Lanc) 25:04.84; 2, Natalie Muka (Frontier) 25:14.51; 3, Bonnie Qsouse (Fro) 25:26.68; 4, Abby Broderick (SML) 25:53.77; 5, Benni Salidino (SML) 25:58.92; 6, Grace Hennington (Fro) 26:13.92; 7, Alex Borzelleri (Hamburg) 26:24.65; 8, Arianna Kramer (Wmsv. East) 26:42.60; 9, Ana McNamara (Buffalo Seminary) 26:51.43; 10, Mandy Mu (WE) 27:47.15.
Boys Small 5k results: 1, Kyle Urban (Alden) 16:33.67; 2, Brett Russell (Springvile) 16:37.66; 3, Jared Hecht (Spring) 16:44.63; 4, Cameron Eastland (Alden) 17:11.91; 5, Zackary Peterman (Spring) 17:44.49; 6, Owen Lewis (Williamsville East) 17:52.87; 7, Elijah Lavarnway (St. Mary’s/Lanc) 18:32.92; 8, Matt Sentz (Alden) 18:37.03; 9, Mark Stoldt (Alden) 18:48.60; 10, Mikey Evans (Spring) 18:52.91.
Boys Large 5k results: 1, Joshua Peron (Frontier) 16:24.93; 2, Lucas Beyer (Canisius) 16:38.87; 3, Brian Gleason (Fro) 16:49.03; 4, Vinny Pagliaccio (West Seneca East) 17:08.70; 5, Connor O’Brien (Frontier) 17:20.81; 6, Sean McCartan (WSE) 17:26.71; 7, Hunter Jurek (WSE) 17:28.88; 8, Alex Monaco (Fro) 17:31.06; 9, Christian Ruiz (WSW) 17:32.31; 10, Evan Larkman (WSW) 17:38.33.
Girls Small 5k results: 1, Sonya Krezmien (Springville) 19:49.85; 2, Marisa Swaitek (Williamsville East) 20:07.69; 3, Kristen Melnik (Spring) 21:10.69; 4, Bella Ascone (WE) 21:31.74; 5, Lexie Hillman (Alden) 23:39.08; 6, Samantha Hillman (Alden) 23:47.71; 7, Jamie Dickinson (Spring) 24:02.76; 8, Evelyn Smith (Spring) 24:04.19; 9, McKenzie Gaffney (Alden) 24:10.88; 10, Katherine Sentz (Alden) 24:35.85.
Girls Large 5k results: 1, Chloe Fisher (Frontier) 19:47.99; 2, Emma Grzebinski (West Seneca East) 20:59.59; 3, Madison Mariani (West Seneca West) 21:14.45; 4, Sarah Mruk (WSW) 21:21.26; 5, Mina Graney (WSE) 21:22.34; 6, Emily McGough (Fro) 21:30.88; 7, Kelly Reinhard (Fro) 21:35.44; 8, Allison Cline (Fro) 21:39.31; 9, Alyssa Kelleher (WSW) 21:41.66; 10, Chloe Wegelin (WSW) 21:47.92.
Girls swimming
Frewsburg Invitational
200 medley relay: Southwestern (Ellie Kreinheder, Teagan Shedd, Grace Wood, Natalie Fosberg) 2:14.13. 200 freestyle: Alexis Trietley (Olean) 2:11.53. 200 IM: Madison Kramer (Frewsburg) 2:40.62. 50 freestyle: Trietley (Olean) 27.46. 1-meter dive: Brook Eichel (Grand Island) 237.90. 100 butterfly: Samantha Wheeler (Iroquois) 1:16.78. 100 freestyle: Shelby Slachetka (Iroquois) 1:04.51. 400 freestyle: Olivia Ekstrom (Frewsburg) 5:10.85. 200 freestyle relay: Iroquois ‘A’ (Melanie White, Sophia Nazarevych, Wheeler, Slachetka) 2:01.01. 100 backstroke: Kramer (Frewsburg) 1:12.25. 100 breastroke: Makaila Hall (Buffalo) 1:22.86. 400 freestyle relay: Frewsburg ‘A’ (Ekstrom, Kaylee Constantino, Kramer, Riley Chitester) 4:33.65.
Boys hockey
Nonleague
Nichols 5, Buffalo Jr. Sabres 18U 4
N (1-0): Owen Parker 38 saves
