HAHN, Joan S. (Wisniewski)

September 4, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Sherman A. Hahn; devoted mother of Laurie (Bob) Avino, Scott (Mindy) and Daryl (Kelly) Hahn; loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of Josephine (late Daniel) Domanowski and Theresa (late Clayton) Anderson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) on Monday at 9:15 AM and at Saint John XXIII Parish at 10 am. Visitation Sunday from 3-8 PM. Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com