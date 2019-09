A day with Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer

Photo: 1 / 27

Instagram influencer Rachel Bush, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, and their 2-year-old daughter, Aliyah, recently spent the day at the Bush family's retreat in the Adirondacks. Here is a collection of images The Buffalo News captured as the family spent some last-minute time together before Poyer departed for the start of the 2019 NFL season.