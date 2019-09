Smiles at A Day to Remember in RiverWorks

After a few years of stagnancy, Florida rock band A Day to Remember has its wheels in motion with plenty of summer activity. The five-piece released a collaboration with Marshmello, a single called "Degenerates" and an album titled "You're Welcome" targeted for later this year. Check out the crowd at the sold-out show on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Buffalo RiverWorks.