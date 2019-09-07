FUNSETH, Linda A. (Robinson)

Of Ebenezer and Elma. Suddenly, September 2, 2019; beloved wife of 58 years to Denis; loving mother of Sarah, John (Lisa), and Karl (Elizabeth); grandmother of Riley, Caroline, Grant, Emery, Cece and Evelyn; daughter of the late John and Dorothy Robinson. Memorial Service with a reception to follow, September 14th, 11:30 AM at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 591 Porterville Rd. East Aurora. Linda was a member of the WNY Herb Study Group, the Holland Garden Club (and former President), the Historical Societies of Elma, West Seneca and Cheektowaga, the West Seneca Central Reunion Committee Class of '56 and the Suny Potsdam Agonian Sorority. Linda was an avid gardener, a talented cook and baker, and a natural hostess. Memorial Contributions are encouraged to St. Luke's Anglican Church. For condolences and directions, please visit www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com