CIANCIOSI, Richard P.

CIANCIOSI - Richard P. September 4, 2019, age 85. Beloved husband of 40 years to Sharon L. (nee Butler) Cianciosi; dear son of the late Michael and Mary (nee Iavicoli) Cianciosi; caring brother of Michael (Joyce) Cianciosi and the late Angela (late Joseph) Concerta and Michaelina (late Joseph) Mendola; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 7 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's name to the Olmsted Center For Sight, 1170 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com