BATES, Irene J. (Kozlowski)

Suddenly, September 5, 2019, of Grand Island. Wife of the late Robert C. Bates; mother of James (Jacalyn) Bates, Andrew Bates and the late Karen Lindquist; grandmother of Christopher (Sharon), Robert (Ariel) and Timothy (Angelina) Bates, Stephanie (Robert) Davis, Carl (Nicole), Alex and the late Kyle Lindquist; great-grandmother of Knoll and Sage Bates; sister of Florence (the late Albert) Losin and the late John Kozlowski; sister-in-law of Donald (Eileen) Bates. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Mrs. Bates was an avid gardener, a member of the East Park Garden Club, active at St. Stephen's Church, and a member of the Island Theater Group and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.