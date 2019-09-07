Antique fire trucks to be displayed

Get a look at antique fire trucks — and learn the difference between a "fire truck" and a "fire engine" — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at the New York Museum of Transportation.

The Genesee Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus in America will have its restored firefighting equipment on display. The museum also offers an extensive collection of trolleys, a steam locomotive, horse-drawn buggies and highway vehicles, including the Midtown Plaza Monorail. There are also several miniature trains in operation on a super-size model railroad.

The museum is at 6393 East River Road, West Henrietta, around 20 minutes from downtown Rochester.